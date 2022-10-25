Man City boss Pep Guardiola warns Erling Haaland to lay off the carbs during World Cup break

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola joked he wanted striker Erling Haaland to lay off the food and drink during the mid-season break for the World Cup and come back fit to spearhead the club's hunt for trophies in the second half of the season.

Norway's Haaland, who has scored 22 goals in 15 games across all competitions so far, will not be heading to Qatar for the November 20 to December 18 tournament after his country failed to qualify.

"He will be in Marbella or Norway. It depends on how he behaves in Marbella as to how good he is for the second half of the season," Guardiola told reporters on Monday (October 24). "He will play golf, hopefully not eat and drink much and come back fit.

"He is so smart. A part of that is his work ethic. He is one of the first to arrive and one of the last to leave. He looks after his body perfectly. He is well educated in the way he has to live as a professional and he has the intent to get better," Guardiola added.

City take on Haaland's former club Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday (October 25), having already qualified for the last 16 and needing only a draw at the Westfalenstadion to secure top spot in Group G.

Guardiola's side clinched a place in the knockout phase with two games to spare after earning 10 points from four matches, while Dortmund are in second place with seven points.

In the reverse fixture in Manchester, Haaland grabbed a late acrobatic winner as City came from behind to win 2-1.