Pep Guardiola backs Erling Haaland to break Premier League's all-time record for most goals in a season

Erling Haaland's arrival at Manchester City earlier this summer was always expected to spice up the ongoing Premier League season as the Norweigan striker came with a great reputation and huge expectations. Not many believed he would be able to replicate his Bundesliga heroics in his debut season in one of the world's most difficult leagues.

However, the Norweigan striker has managed to live up to the expectations and has been exceptional so far this season. He has been in red-hot form and has been scoring goals for fun across competitions. Haaland has already bagged 22 goals in 15 games across all competitions, including a stunning 17 goals in 11 games in the Premier League.

Haaland was on target once again as Manchester City thrashed Brighton 3-1 in their last Premier League outing. He has scored three hat-tricks already this season and goals have been coming thick and fast for the 22-year-old who has been touted by many to break the all-time record for most Premier League goals in a season.

Haaland is currently averaging 1.54 goals per game in the Premier League and he can shatter the record for most goals in a season comfortably if he can continue at the same consistency. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola too has backed Haaland to break the record.

"We don't have to be a genius, if he continues in this rhythm, with the average every game, he's going to break the record, definitely. But in football maybe you score and in a few days stop to score. I don't know," said Guardiola when asked if Haaland can shatter the record currently held jointly by Andy Cole and Alan Shearer.

"I didn't speak with him, I think he's happy when the team wins and not when they lose. All the strikers I have seen in my career, Samuel Eto'o, Messi, Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller, Sergio Aguero, they all have incredible ambition to score goals. It's normal. He has to be like that," he added.

Both Shearer and Cole scored 34 goals each in a Premier League season - which is the most by any striker in the history of the league. Haaland has already reached the halfway mark having scored 17 so far this season and needs 18 more to break the record.

He will be looking to continue his red-hot form when Manchester City lock horns with his former club Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on October 25.