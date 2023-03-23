Cristiano Ronaldo finally breaks silence on his departure from Manchester United, says he has no regrets

Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo reveals he do not regret leaving the club after what transpired between him and the manager Erik ten Hag, saying that particular episode made him a better man. During last year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar, United terminated Ronaldo’s contract following his explosive interview with famous British journalist Piers Morgan where he openly bashed the club, manager and its owners.

After Portugal got knocked out in the quarters, Ronaldo didn't have a club to represent. He later joined Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr in a world-record breaking deal where he would earn more than 200 million euros ($214.04 million) till 2025.

However, ahead of Portugal’s Euro Qualifier against Liechtenstein on March 24th, Ronaldo finally broke his silence on the exit from Old Trafford, where he not only became a legend after his first run, but he also became the top-scorer across all competitions upon his home coming at the Red Devils in 2021. The star forward said he doesn’t have any regrets, and whatever happened made him realise who are his true friends. He also added the particular episode made him a better person.

ALSO READ: Qatar banker Sheikh Jassim prepares fresh bid to buy Manchester United as deadline extended

"Sometimes, you have to go through some things to see who is on my side. I have no problem saying, I had a bad career run, but there’s no time for regrets. Life goes on and, doing well or not, it was part of my growth,” said Ronaldo as quoted by Manchester Evening News.

"When we are at the top of the mountain, we often cannot see what is below. Now, I’m more prepared and learning that was important, because I had never been through this, like in the last few months. Now I’m a better man," Ronaldo added.

Meanwhile, for the first time since December last year, Ronaldo will be seen playing for Portugal. Since taking over the role from Fernando Santos, Portugal’s new coach Roberto Martínez added 38-year-old Ronaldo in the squad, who is most likely to play whole 90 minutes.