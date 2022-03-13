Cristiano Ronaldo breaks world record in football with a stunning hat-trick against Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo etched his name in the history books as he broke the record for most goals scored for club and country by a professional footballer with a stunning hat-trick in his side's clash against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday. Ronaldo's hat-trick gave United a 3-2 win over Spurs helping them keep their top-four hopes alive.

After missing Manchester United's last Premier League outing against local rivals Manchester City, Ronaldo was back in the side and returned to the scoring sheet in style. With three crucial goals for United, Ronaldo went past Josef Bican, who held the record for being the highest goal-scorer in professional football with 805 goals to his name.

Ronaldo opened the scoring for United in the 12th minute to register his 805th career goal before Harry Kane slotted home a penalty to bring Spurs on level terms at Old Trafford. Ronaldo scored his second goal in the 38th minute to restore United's lead.

Harry Maguire's own goal once again brought Spurs back in the game at 2-2 before Ronaldo scored from a towering header to secure a much-needed victory for the Red Devils. It was Ronaldo's first hat-trick at Manchester United since his return to the club last year.

As per FIFA records, Bican, who scored 805 goals in his professional career, held the record for being the all-time leading scorer in professional football. However, Ronaldo now has 807 goals to his name for club and country and is the leading goal-scorer of all time.

While it was Ronaldo's first hat-trick for United since returning to the club last year, it was his 49th hat-trick overall in his club career and 59th for club and country combined. He has now scored a hat-trick in his career for each of the last 13 calendar years.

Ronaldo also became the second-oldest player after Teddy Sheringham in August 2003 (37y & 146d) to score a hat-trick in the Premier League. With the win, Manchester United regained the 4th spot on the points table with 50 points from 29 matches so far this season.