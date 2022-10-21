Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence after being dropped from Manchester United's squad for Chelsea clash

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has broken his silence after being dropped from the club's next Premier League clash against Chelsea. United boss Erik Ten Hag has decided to drop Ronaldo from the squad to face Chelsea after the Portuguese forward's antics during United's match against Tottenham Hotspur earlier this week.

Ronaldo had left the pitch before the final whistle during United's clash against Tottenham and had also reportedly left the stadium before the players reached the dressing room to celebrate their 2-0 win. Ronaldo was reportedly not happy as Ten Hag refused to bring him as a substitute during the game.

The 37-year-old, who had expressed his desire to leave United earlier this summer, was seen storming down the tunnel before the final whistle against Tottenham. He was widely criticised by fans and former players for his action in what has become a major talking point after United's fantastic win.

Reacting to the criticism, Ronaldo took to Instagram to break his silence for the first time after the incident and said he is the same professional that he was 20 years ago and wants to live and play respectfully. Ronaldo said he will keep supporting his teammates and continue working hard to be ready to contribute when called upon.

"As I’ve always done throughout my career, I try to live and play respectfully towards my colleagues, my adversaries and my coaches. That hasn’t changed. I haven’t changed. I’m the same person and the same professional that I’ve been for the last 20 years playing elite football, and respect has always played a very important role in my decision making process," Ronaldo said in a statement.

"I started very young, the older and most experienced players examples were always very important to me. Therefore, later on, I’ve always tried to set the example myself for the youngsters that grew in all the teams that I’ve represented. Unfortunately that’s not always possible and sometimes the heat of the moment get’s the best of us.

"Right now, I just feel that I have to keep working hard in Carrington, support my teammates and be ready for everything in any given game. Giving in to the pressure is not an option. It never was. This is Manchester United, and united we must stand. Soon we’ll be together again," he concluded.

Ronaldo, who was Manchester United's top-scorer last season, has struggled for game time under new manager Erik Ten Hag. While he has been significantly utilised as a substitute, Ronaldo has struggled to start games for the club in what has been a difficult start for him this season.

Recently, United manager Ten Hag had expressed his desire to continue working with Ronaldo and said he is looking forward to utilising the Portuguese more. However, Ronaldo's latest actions suggest not all is well between him and the United manager.

It remains to be seen when will Ronaldo return to Manchester United's match-day squad next with the club set to take on Chelsea on Saturday (22 October).