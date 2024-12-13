New Delhi, India

D Gukesh created history by winning the 2024 World Chess Championship, beating defending champion Ding Liren, of China, in Singapore. He beat Liren with a scoreline of 7.5-6.5, clinching the final classical game on Thursday (Dec 12). Post his success, reactions have been pouring in from all around for the 18-year-old sensation. Gukesh became the second Indian after legendary Viswanathan Anand to win the prestigious title and youngster overall, surpassing Russia's Garry Kasparov (who achieved the feat in 1985). After his win, his mother Padmakumari revealed she was in tears seeing her son's proud moment.

"I couldn't believe it and I cried for 10 minutes," Padmakumari told news agency PTI, before boarding a flight to meet her son. Padmakumari also shared the sacrifices the family made to support Gukesh's journey.

Gukesh's father, Rajnikanth, gave up a lucrative career as an ENT surgeon to accompany Gukesh to tournaments. The two hugged each other after Gukesh's big win over Liren. Talking about Padmakumari, a microbiologist, became the family's sole breadwinner after her husband stepped aside professionally.

Further, Padmakumari stated, "This is a really happy moment for us, but it also reminds me of all the sacrifices, especially by Gukesh's father. Our extended family-grandparents, in-laws, sisters, and friends-all pitched in to support us. We are deeply grateful to them."

Speaking about Gukesh, she added, "He worked incredibly hard from childhood. He's always been disciplined and made countless sacrifices for chess," she said. "We're so proud that his efforts have culminated in this historic win."

After Gukesh's success, his mentor and legend Anand took to his official handle on X and wrote, "Congratulations! It's a proud moment for chess, a proud moment for India, a proud moment for WACA, and for me, a very personal moment of pride. Ding played a very exciting match and showed the champion he is."