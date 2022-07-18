'Cricketing schedule is absolutely crazy': Ex-England skipper Nasser Hussain dejected as Ben Stokes quits ODIs

Former England captain Nasser Hussain said Test captain Ben Stokes' shock retirement from ODIs is disappointing news to say the least. Stokes announced his decision to quit the fifty-over format on Monday (July 18) and confirmed he will play his final ODI against South Africa in Durham on Tuesday. The 31-year-old is one of the best payers England have and was one of the key members of the team across all three formats.

Stokes is regarded as one of the best all-rounders in world cricket at present and his decision to quit ODIs came as a shock to many. The England all-rounder said he decided to quit ODIs as it felt it was 'unsustainable' for him to carry on playing all three formats of the game.

England's 2019 ODI World Cup hero has dealt with mental fatigue and injuries in the recent past. Stokes had taken a mental health break from cricket last year and had also missed the T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE. He then gave a miss to IPL 2022 and also puled out of The Hundred this year.

Reacting to his shock retirement from ODIs, Hussain blamed the packed cricket schedule which he believes is proving to be a nightmare for cricketers. Hussain said the current schedule in cricket is 'madness' for players and it's hard to cope for even the best of best like Stokes, who wants to give his all whenever he takes the field for England.

"It is disappointing news to say the least but it is a reflection of where the cricketing schedule is at the moment. It is madness for players," Nasser Hussain said on Sky Sports.

"Half the reasons (for his retirement decision) will be physical, and half will be mental, and mental in Ben's case is the fact he can't do things at 70, 80%. He's not just going to be a bit-part player, he has to do it full on and he's not willing to do it unless he does it 100 percent.

"In a way, I respect him immensely for making that decision because that's how you want every England cricketer to turn up, giving it everything every single day," he added.

Stokes was one of England's best players in the 2019 ODI World Cup where he scored 457 runs and picked up 7 wickets to play an instrumental role in helping his team lift their maiden World Cup title. He has played a total of 104 ODIs for England so far in his career, amassing 2919 runs and picking up 74 wickets for the team.

He had recently taken over as England's Test captain from Joe Root and said he wasn't able to give his 100 percent in all three formats which is why he decided to retire from ODIs. Hussain has blamed the 'absolutely crazy' cricket schedule for forcing Stokes into retiring from ODIs early in his career.

"I guess it's the schedule. The cricketing schedule is absolutely crazy at the moment. If you just play in the one format - say Test matches - it's absolutely fine," said Hussain.

"But if you're a multi-format, multi-dimensional player, and even a Test Match captain like Ben Stokes, who throws himself into his job 100% on and off the field, eventually something's going to have to give, and it looks like for Ben it is 50-over cricket which is a real shame because he gave us and England fans the greatest day for a very long time in 2019, a day we'll never forget with that World Cup final," added the former England captain.