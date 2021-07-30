Cricket - Yuzvendra Chahal and K Gowtham test positive for COVID-19: Reports

Yuzvendra Chahal and K Gowtham have become the latest Indian cricketers in Sri Lanka to have tested positive for COVID-19. As per reports, the duo were among the eighth cricketers who came in close contact with Krunal Pandya, who tested positive for the dreaded virus on July 27.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, Chahal and Gowtham will stay back in Colombo along with Krunal Pandya and six other players. The report further added that both the players had tested positive on Friday, a day after they had tested positive for the COVID-19.

Earlier, Indian all-rounder, Krunal Pandya tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the second T20I match.

"Following the Rapid Antigen Tests conducted ahead of the match on Tuesday morning, Team India all-rounder Krunal Pandya was found to be positive. The Medical Teams have identified eight members as close contacts," read a media advisory as published by BCCI.

The rest of the Indian team, except the three players who tested positive and few players who came in close contact with them, will head back to India after losing a three-match T20I series after suffering a crushing defeat in the third match against hosts.