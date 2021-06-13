Cricket: 'You have to give credit to Rahul Dravid': David Warner on India's bench strength

Former Indian captain Rahul Dravid can be solely credited for Team India's bench strength, which is considered to be the best in cricket today. Rahul Dravid, who is currently the head of NCA, and has successfully coached India A and India Under-19 teams.

ALSO READ: WTC Finals: 'Tim Southee will trouble the Indians the most', says Monty Panesar

India's bench strength was tested during the Australia series, earlier this year. With Virat Kohli's absence and several veteran stars getting injured, India's young guns had to step up. Young talents like Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Rishabh Pant, and Navdeep Saini rose to the occasion and pulled off a historic win.

Now, Virat and Co. have set their eyes on the World Test Championship finals as they take on New Zealand. Australian batsman David Warner was all praise when he talked about India's bench strength and felt that they will be a force to reckoned with in future.

The Aussie also credited former India skipper Rahul Dravid for the 'fantastic job' he did grooming the young talents.

"When you take the captain (Kohli) away, who is a world-class player and has a lot of runs on the board, and you've got this youth coming with energy and performing against us the way they did, I think they are going to be a force to be reckoned with," Warner said on Sports Today.

"The IPL has been a great platform and you have to give credit to Rahul Dravid. It seems like he is doing a fantastic job through the pathway system to get these players ready for international cricket.

"It showed when they came to play us here. In future India is going to be a very formidable side in Test cricket as they are now," Warner signed off.