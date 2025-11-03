/Women's ODI World Cup triumph: When and where will be the victory parade? Here's what we know so far

The Indian women’s team had a historic night as they clinched the Women’s World Cup title for the first time, having beaten South Africa at the D.Y. Patil Stadium on Sunday (Nov 2). Having first beaten Australia in a record chase on Thursday, India followed that up with a 52-run win in the final. After the win, all corners of the society congratulated the Indian team, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and others. However, the attention now turns to the victory parade, which is often the theme when India win a World Cup, so what do we know so far?

What is the plan for victory parade?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

As things stand, there is no official plan for a victory parade for the victorious Indian women’s team. However, it is anticipated that a plan will be in place to honour the victorious side that beat South Africa in the final on Sunday. The Indian men’s team was given a lap of honour last year when they won the T20 World Cup in the West Indies.

A victory parade was carried out on the coastline of the Arabian Sea at the Marine Drive before a grand ceremony was hosted at the Wankhede Stadium. The team was earlier honoured by Prime Minister Modi at his residence. A similar plan should be in place in the coming days; however, much will be influenced by the upcoming ICC general meeting.

The ICC meeting is scheduled from Nov 4 to 7 in Dubai, meaning the top brass of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials won’t be available for the period. This will include BCCI Secretary Devjit Saikai, President Mithun Manhas and others. More importantly, ICC Chairman Jay Shah will also be present in the meeting, which will therefore delay the victory parade.

“Nothing like a victory parade is planned as of now,” Saikia said while speaking from Mumbai airport. “I’m leaving for Dubai to attend the ICC meetings. Several senior officials are heading there as well, so once we return, we will plan accordingly.”

The BCCI also announced a cash reward of Rs 51 crore ($5.7 million) for the Indian team. The reward came hours after India won the World Cup in Navi Mumbai’s D.Y. Patil Stadium.