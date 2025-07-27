/WI vs AUS: Cameron Green, Josh Inglis help Australia clinch thriller in St Kitts, visitors take 4-0 lead

Australia clinched yet another thriller against the West Indies as they won by three wickets against the hosts at Warner Park in St Kitts on Saturday (July 26). Riding on the excellent form of Cameron Green (unbeaten 55) and Josh Inglis (51), Australia took a 4-0 lead in the series, having chased down a target of 206 runs in 19.2 overs. Glenn Maxwell also played a handy knock of 47 runs as the Aussies now look to complete a full tour whitewash against the West Indies, having also beaten them 3-0 in the Test series.

Green, Inglis lead the charge

Needing 206 runs to win the match, Australia had the worst start to their innings after they lost captain Mitchell Marsh on the second ball of the innings, with Jediah Blades getting the better of him. However, after that, it was the Maxwell-Inglis partnership that laid the foundation for the win as they put together 66 runs for the second wicket. Maxwell then paired up with Green as they too stitched a partnership of 63 runs for the third wicket.

Windies then made a stunning comeback with three wickets in 10 balls as they scalped Maxwell, Mitchell Owen (2) and Cooper Connolly (0). However, Green and Aaron Hardie (23) put together 51 runs for the sixth wicket to help Australia set up a thrilling finish. With two runs needed from the final over, Sean Abbott hit the winning run to help Australia go 4-0 up in the series.

Batters dominate day

Earlier, all West Indies batters got decent starts as they staged a total of 205/9 in 20 overs. Sherfane Rutherford (31) was the highest scorer for the hosts while handy contributions from Rovman Powell (28), Romario Shepherd (28) and Jason Holder (26) also got starts for the West Indies. However, this did not help the hosts avoid defeat and they could now lose the T20I series 5-0, having earlier lost the Test series 3-0.