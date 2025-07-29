/WI vs AUS: Australia complete whitewash over West Indies as Ben Dwarshuis shines in final T20I

Australia completed a stunning 5-0 whitewash over the West Indies after they beat the hosts by three wickets in the final T20I on Monday (July 28). The win saw Australia complete a unique whitewash in both Test and T20I format, having already beaten West Indies 3-0 in the red-ball format. Ben Dwarshuis was the star of the match, having scalped three wickets for 41 runs, while Cameron Green’s match-winning knocks during the series saw him earn the Player of the Series accolade.

Australia complete whitewash

Chasing 171 runs to win, Australia were off to a poor start as Glenn Maxwell was dismissed for a golden duck on the first ball of the second over. Soon, Josh Inglis (10) and Mitchell Marsh (14) followed as the visitors were in a precarious situation at 25/3. Tim David, match-winner in the third T20I, was then dismissed for 30 with the team still needing more than 100 runs to win the match.

However, another resolute knock from Cameron Green (32 off 18) and Mitchell Owen (37 off 17) helped the Aussies close on to a win. Aaron Hardie (unbeaten 28) then played a vital role to officially seal the match and a 5-0 whitewash for Australia as they chased the total with three overs to spare.

Dwarshuis shines with ball

Earlier, the West Indies were bowled out for 170 in 19.4 overs after they got off to a poor start in their innings. Brandon King (11), Shai Hope (9) and Keacy Carty (1) fell early before Sherfane Rutherford (35) and Shimron Hetmyer (52) helped them reach the total. However, it was Dwarshuis who came into the spotlight, having scalped important wickets from King, Hope and Hetmyer.

Earlier, Australia won the Test series 3-0 and sit top of the table in the World Test Championship (WTC).