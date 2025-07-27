/Watch: Glenn 'Spiderman' Maxwell pulls out stunning relay catch to dismiss Romario Shepherd at long on

Australia’s Glenn Maxwell pulled out a stunning relay catch on Saturday (July 26) as the internet went bonkers in the visitors' three-wicket win over the West Indies in the fourth T20I. Playing Warner Park in St Kitts, Maxwell was the talk of the hour when he clutched Romario Shepherd on 28. The catch set the tone for the Aussies as they would later win the match by three wickets and take a 4-0 lead in the series with one match to go.

Maxwell goes Spiderman

On the second ball of the 15th over, Shepherd hit a shot towards the long-on region on Adam Zampa’s bowling. The flight of the ball all but took the ball for a six, but Maxwell fielding at the long-on region pulled out a stunning effort to combine for a relay catch with Cameron Green. He first pulled out the ball from reaching the boundary line before throwing it back into the play. Moments later, the Green caught the ball in process, completing a stunning catch.

Green, Inglis lead the charge

Needing 206 runs to win the match, Australia had the worst start to their innings after they lost captain Mitchell Marsh on the second ball of the innings, with Jediah Blades getting the better of him. However, after that, it was the Maxwell-Inglis partnership that laid the foundation for the win as they put together 66 runs for the second wicket. Maxwell then paired up with Green as they too stitched a partnership of 63 runs for the third wicket.

Windies then made a stunning comeback with three wickets in 10 balls as they scalped Maxwell, Mitchell Owen (2) and Cooper Connolly (0). However, Green and Aaron Hardie (23) put together 51 runs for the sixth wicket to help Australia set up a thrilling finish. With two runs needed from the final over, Sean Abbott hit the winning run to help Australia go 4-0 up in the series.