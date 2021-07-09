Cricket: West Indies vs Australia Preview: A feisty contest expected in Gros Islet

The West Indies versus Australia T20I series will get in progress tomorrow in Gros Islet, Daren Sammy National Stadium. Kieron Pollard will lead a ritzy West Indies crew including any semblance of Chris Gayle, Lendl Simmons, DJ Bravo, and Andre Russell.

In the interim, Aaron Finch's Australian team doesn't have huge names like Steve Smith, David Warner, and Glenn Maxwell for this visit. Although, this five-match series vows to engage the fans.

Head-to-Head

West Indies lead the head-to-head record against Australia with a 6-5 record. The two groups teams never played a five-match T20I series previously. Although, five of their eleven machetes have occurred at different editions of the T20 World Cup. In matches played in the West Indies, the two teams have won twice in four matches in general. It will be intriguing to see which team starts to lead the pack in the head-to-head record after this series.

West Indies

Dwayne Bravo demonstrated in the T20I series against South Africa that age is only a number. In spite of the fact that he was unable to help his team to a series win, He beat the bowling graphs with ten wickets. The 37-year-old had an economy rate of under seven runs, while his best figures in the series were 4/19.

So far in his profession, Chris Gayle has played nine T20Is against Australia, collecting 299 runs at n average of 42.71, doing as such at a strike rate of 159.89 and a top score of 88. West Indies captain Kieron Pollard has amassed 67 runs in two T20I matches at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium. His most noteworthy score in T20Is at this setting is 54*.

Probable XI: Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Obed McCoy, Fabian Allen, and Fidel Edwards

Australia

Aaron Finch returned to form in the T20I series against New Zealand recently. Without Steve Smith, David Warner, and Glenn Maxwell Australian skipper should score the greater part of the runs for his team.

Australia's Daniel Christian got back with figures of 3/27 in the lone T20I he has played on this ground. Australia will expect a comparative presentation from their accomplished all-rounder in the impending series.

Probable XI: Aaron Finch, Matt Wade, Josh Philippe, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Daniel Christian, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa and Riley Meredith.

Albeit the hosts may hold the edge ahead of the challenge and series, the Australians can't be trifled with at any expense. With any semblance of Mitchell Starc and Kieron Pollard set to take on each other, a cracking game of T20 cricket is on cards.