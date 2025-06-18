/Watch: Team India arrives in Leeds for Test series opener, KL Rahul leads the entourage

The first batch of players arrived in Leeds for the opening Test match against England as Team India gets ready for the start of the latest World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. On Tuesday (June 17), evening the first batch of players led by KL Rahul and other members of the support staff arrived in West Yorkshire with three days to go for the crunch series opener at Headingley. This will be the Indian team’s first assignment under new captain Shubman Gill who took over the reigns as the skipper after Rohit Sharma’s retirement.

KL Rahul leads India’s entourage

With the first Test starting on June 20, the Indian team was spotted off-boarding a special train arranged for them to travel to Leeds. The likes of Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah were spotted with the Indian team as they wore the new training kits. The players will now train in Leeds in the build-up to the Test match which starts on Friday.

A second batch of players is expected to arrive on Wednesday with new skipper Gill expected to arrive that time. India have a poor record at Headingley, having won only two of the seven matches at the Yorkshire-based venue.

Harshit Rana added to Indian squad

In the wake of the opening Test, the Indian team management made a call as Harshit Rana was added to the squad after impressing in the unofficial Tests. Rana will be part of the 18-man squad and it will be interesting to see whether he makes the Playing XI.

India's squad for England tour: Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant (wk) (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav.