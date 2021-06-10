Cricket- 'Was expecting to captain India in 2007 T20 World Cup': Yuvraj Singh

Former captain MS Dhoni has been an absolute legend in Indian cricket. Under his captaincy, Team India won all the ICC trophies. The wicket-keeper-batsman kicked off his captaincy in the year 2007 when he led the Men in Blue in the 2007 T20 World Cup, where India lifted the trophy.

However, former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, who was one of the main highlights in the tournament (2007 T20 World Cup) for his six 6s, recently revealed that he was expecting to be named captain over MS Dhoni for the tournament.

“So, basically, India had lost the 50-over World Cup, right? I mean there was quite a turmoil in Indian cricket and then there was a two-month tour of England and there was also a month tour in between with South Africa and Ireland. And then there was a month of T20 World Cup so there were like four months away from home.

“So probably the seniors thought that they need a break and obviously, nobody took the T20 World Cup seriously. I was expecting to captain India in the T20 World Cup and then it was announced MS Dhoni will be the captain,” Yuvraj told on the 22 Yarns podcast.

Yuvraj Singh went on to become the Man of the Tournament for his prolific performance in the inaugural T20 World Cup. The captaincy snub did not affect Yuvraj Singh's relations with MS Dhoni, in fact, the duo have stitched some massive partnerships together.

“Yes, obviously, whoever becomes captain you got to support that guy whether it was Rahul, whether it was [Sourav] Ganguly, whoever in the future, end of the day you want to be a team man and that’s how I was,” Yuvraj added.