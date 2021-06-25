Cricket: Virat Kohli made a mistake, but why blame him alone, asks Arun Lal

Virat Kohli's presentation in the World Test Championship final went under the scanner as he neglected to direct India to wellbeing on the reserve day. In any case, Arun Lal shielded the captain and said Virat Kohli shouldn't be accused alone as the whole Indian batting unit neglected to handle the Dukes' ball.

India went into the last day of the WTC with a 32-run lead and eight wickets close by. Notwithstanding, Team India could just set New Zealand an objective of 139, with Virat Kohli's dismissal in the main hour of play setting the ball moving for a New Zealand win.

The way wherein Virat Kohli stood out enough to be noticed as he jabbed at a delivery wide external the off stump. It was like what he did during his shock visit through England in 2014. In any case, Arun Lal expressed that it's anything but a terrible shot.

The former India cricketer told the Telegraph: "We can’t really say it was a bad shot. Your foot is two feet away from the ball and you still hit it for a boundary, everyone then says it’s a classy shot. But you miss a similar kind of ball and it takes the edge, people will then say, "No footwork, playing away from the body. Horrible shot". That’s not the way you should deal with it. Besides, all our batsmen looked vulnerable against the Dukes' ball. Why blame Virat alone?"

Virat Kohli was dismissed in the two innings by Kyle Jamieson. The Indian captain amassed 57 runs throughout his two innings in Southampton.

Arun Lal, who featured Kyle Jamieson's staggering spell in the main hour of play on the sixth day, likewise discussed how Virat Kohli's first-innings excusal assumed a part in him scratching the ball in the second. He clarified:

"Virat made a mistake, and that happens. There’s so much pressure on him, while the ball was also moving a lot in such conditions. Prior to that, he was covering for the ball that came in as he was lbw last time. Now, if you are unlucky, you will nick it. Besides, that was a very good spell by Jamieson."