Cricket- 'Virat Kohli is an absolute champion and a superstar': Graeme Swann

Skipper Virat Kohli has been regarded as the best Test captain for India. The prolific skipper has led the Men in Blue in some monumental wins. Kohli is India's most-capped Test captain (61) and has led the team to 33 wins in the longest format.

However, the loss against New Zealand in the World Test Championship final has fueled speculations over Kohli's captaincy. Former England spinner Graeme Swann feels that removing Kohli as India captain will be a 'crime to cricket'.

"Virat Kohli is an absolute champion and a superstar. He has added steel to the Indian team. You only have to see his passion whenever a wicket goes. (Look at) His face when there is a misfield. He is 100 percent committed to the job," Swann told SportsKeeda.

"To get rid of Virat Kohli at the moment, when you have such a good captain, would be an absolute crime against cricket. I don't think they should look elsewhere. India lost that game because they were underprepared and under-cooked going into that Test match."

According to Swann, India were underprepared as they took on New Zealand in Southampton as they just had net practice while going against the BlackCaps, who already had played two Tests in England.

"India just had net practice in Southampton. Nothing beats preparing for a Test match like actual Test match play. So New Zealand had everything in their favour when it came to who was going to win that game. That showed during the five days as India looked slightly rusty especially some of the batsmen," added Swann.