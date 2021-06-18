Cricket: Twitteratis lash out at ICC as rain plays spoilsport in WTC final

Several fans have been waiting for the World Test Championship final for over a year. However, they were left disappointed as the first session of the match was washed out due to heavy rain in Southampton.

Many netizens on Twitter lashed out at ICC for conducting the WTC final in England during this season. Several fans shared funny memes regarding players playing in rain and both captains having a toss amidst floods.

England - The Worst place for any ICC event. 2013 CT Final, 2019 WC Final and now WTC 2021 Final are the glooming examples of ICC not being able to decide the correct venue for such bigger events. what a shame! @ICC @ECB_cricket#WTC2021 — Piyush Mahajan (Adv)🇮🇳 (@advpiyush07) June 18, 2021 ×

A glance at the conjecture for Day 1 of the India versus New Zealand WTC last doesn't make for charming perusing taking everything into account. There is a forecast for a downpour just as notice for rainstorms. The overcast cover is the gauge to be a high 94% while the temperature will be cool, at around 16 degrees Celsius.

The climate for the excess four days of India versus New Zealand WTC final is additionally not unreasonably encouraging, with the reliable expectation of downpour and industrious overcast cover.

The forecast for Day 1 isn't encouraging. In what is terrible information for fans, a downpour is probably going to unleash destruction in this match, with showers.

Various cricketers, analysts, and locals from Southampton have shared visuals from the stadium.