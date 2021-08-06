Cricket - Twitter removes blue verified badge from MS Dhoni's account; netizens fume

On Friday, the American social networking platform Twitter removed the blue tick (verified mark) from India's former cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's account.

The reason behind it is still ascertained. MS Dhoni's last tweet was on January 8, 2021. MS Dhoni's wife, Sakshi Dhoni still has a blue tick mark on Twitter.

Several netizens reacted to this news and questioned Twitter on it.

Raina on his way to @verified office for removing Dhoni's blue tick

Fans getting angry on Twitter for removing blue tick from Ms dhoni's account

Meanwhile dhoni : #Dhoni



Meanwhile dhoni : #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/GmmJtJtXrP — MAHIyank (@Mayankgaur_78) August 6, 2021 ×

MS Dhoni will feature in the remainder of IPL 2021 that will kick off on September 19, where Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with Mumbai Indians.

Dubai will host the first qualifier on October 10, whereas, the eliminator and second qualifier will be played in Sharjah on October 11 and 13 respectively.

Dubai will host 13 IPL matches, while Sharjah and Abu Dhabi will host 10 and 8 matches respectively.

Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officially announced the postponement of IPL 2021 as it said an emergency meeting led to the unanimous decision to defer the lucrative T20 tournament with immediate effect while adding the board doesn't want to compromise on the safety of the players, staff and participants involved in IPL 2021.