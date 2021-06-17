Cricket: Twitter erupts as Team India announce their playing XI for WTC final

Team India has decided to go ahead with three pacers and two spinners as they take on New Zealand in the final showdown of the World Test Championship. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced the Team India playing XI before the match that will commence from Friday at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

ALSO READ: Cricket: Mohammed Siraj misses out as India announce playing XI for WTC Final

The batting line-up picks itself with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill entering the WTC Final as India’s designated openers. Cheteshwar Pujara, skipper Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant complete the batting unit for India in the much-awaited final. Whereas, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin will fill in for the spin position and also will provide a much-needed depth to the Men in Blue. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Ishant Sharma will be the pacers for the match.

Twitteratis could not keep calm after BCCI announced playing XI for the World Test Championship final. While most of them were happy with the announcement, there were few who were not pleased with Mohammed Siraj's exclusion.

Let's take a look at some of the reaction.

The last time when Bumrah-Ishant-Shami played together for India in a Test match - India lost by 10 wickets (v NZ, Wellington, 2020). — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) June 17, 2021 ×

Siraj should have played instead of jadeja because of English conditions, everything else looks perfect 👍 — 🏌️ (@Plant_Warrior) June 17, 2021 ×