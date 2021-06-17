Cricket: Mohammed Siraj misses out as India announce playing XI for WTC Final

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced the Team India playing XI for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final, set to be played against New Zealand from Friday at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

The biggest debate surrounding the bowling attack of the Indian team for the WTC Final came to a conclusion as the Indian team finalised the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami while going with two spin options in Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

The batting line-up picks itself with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill entering the WTC Final as India’s designated openers. Cheteshwar Pujara, skipper Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant complete the batting unit for India in the much-awaited final.

India playing XI for WTC Final vs New Zealand:

Virat Kohli

Rohit Sharma

Shubman Gill

Cheteshwar Pujara

Ajinkya Rahane

Rishabh Pant

Ravindra Jadeja

R Ashwin

Jasprit Bumrah

Ishant Sharma

Mohammed Shami