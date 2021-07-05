Cricket: There's no reason to remove Ravi Shastri as Indian coach if he is doing well: Kapil Dev

With Rahul Dravid coaching the Indian limited-overs group in Sri Lanka, many trust it's anything but an indication of things to come for the eventual fate of Indian cricket. With head coach Ravi Shastri's residency set to reach a conclusion toward the end of the T20 World Cup in the not-so-distant future, many accept that it might after all be Rahul Dravid to take over as the head coach.

While Kapil Dev feels preparing Rahul Dravid for what's to come is a smart thought, he additionally figures there is no dire need to request that Ravi Shastri venture down. Ravi Shastri's man-the executives' abilities were commended by numerous individuals after India beat Australia in their own nook. They have additionally made it to the 2019 World Cup semi-finals and WTC final under him.

Team India, under coach Ravi Shastri, has achieved several feats in cricket, however, the Men in Blue are yet to win an ICC trophy. Former India skipper Rahul Dravid then again has a demonstrated record as the head coach as under him, India A returned with great outcomes and the Under-19 group won the World Cup in 2018.

In a conversation with ABP News, Kapil Dev said: "I don’t think there is any need to speak about it. Let this Sri Lanka series get over. We’ll get to know the kind of performance our team has dished out. If you’re trying to shape a new coach, there’s nothing wrong with it. Then again, if Ravi Shastri continues to do a good job, there’s no reason to remove him either. Only time will tell. Before that, I think it will put unnecessary pressure on our coaches and players."

Kapil Dev additionally spoke regarding the enormous pool of players India have right now, something that has permitted the group to play two distinctive series in two separate countries at a similar time. There is likewise talk about whether such a circumstance where India plays two groups is feasible for what's to come.

Kapil Dev feels this ought not to represent an issue. He accepts that by playing two teams, the youths will get a chance to address their nation and exhibit their ability.

"India have big bench strength. If players get the opportunity and India can assemble two teams that can claim to win in both England and Sri Lanka, there is nothing better. If the youngsters get the opportunity, there’s nothing wrong with it. But if it is up to the team management to decide whether they should apply such pressure on two teams simultaneously," Kapil Dev called attention to.