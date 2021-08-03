Cricket: 'There are a few more years ahead of me,' says AB de Villiers on IPL future

AB de Villiers has uncovered that he might want to keep playing in the Indian Premier League for a few more years in an interview.

Talking about his experience of playing in the IPL, AB de Villiers believed that it had been very overpowering and noticed that it was a little glimpse of heaven for him.

Leaving his teammates and fans in stunningness at whatever point he turns up on the field has been one of AB de Villiers' privileges, and Mr. 360 is confident of doing that for a few more years.

"I can't explain to you, it is very difficult to put it into words. All I can say is it's a dream come true, playing at the IPL, having broken a world record or two, playing in front of the crowds, and then realizing my teammates are also in awe," he said.

"I've had the privilege of experiencing those moments once or twice, maybe three or four times at the IPL, for South Africa. As I said, it has exceeded all expectations and hopefully, there are a few more years ahead of me," he added

In IPL 2021 AB de Villiers was seen batting at a different position. He was approached to bat lower down the request, at number five, to add solidness to their batting line-up.

With 176 matches played, AB de Villiers has scored up 5056 runs at an amazing average of 40.8. The noteworthy aspect of his IPL profession stats is that he strikes the white-ball at a rate of 152.4 in the shortest format of the sport.

AB de Villiers, who decide to not come back for South Africa for the forthcoming T20 World Cup, will before long be back in action for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the second phase of IPL 2021.