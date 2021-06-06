Cricket: 'Standard of fast bowlers is very good in PSL', says Faf du Plessis

Indian Premier League is considered the best T20 league in the world. The cash-rich T20 league features cricketing superstars around the globe in a team. Faf du Plessis, who is one of the stars in the Chennai Super Kings, is set to feature in Pakistan Super League where the South African will play for Quetta Gladiators.

Du Plessis feels that the PSL offers much better fast bowlers. He said that he was surprised to see a lot of players notching up 140-plus in terms of pace in the PSL.

"The standard is very good in PSL. I must say that the things that's impressed me the most about the tournament is the fast bowlers. Coming from a country like South Africa myself where you grow up facing a lot of pace, I was surprised to see the number of guys that can bowl 140-plus in the competition." he told Cricket Pakistan.

The Proteas further talked about the Indian Premier League and said that it has a huge variety in the department of spinners.

"I would say that in India, there's a huge variety of spin bowlers that you face, I feel that the real gem of the PSL is the amount of pace that it has to offer," du Plessis added.

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League was postponed after several cases of COVID-19 had emerged inside the bio-secure bubble. Du Plessis talked about his experience of playing in the league amidst the Covid crisis.

"The tournament was well run once again. Everything went smoothly, we felt safe in the bubble, no issues. Then obviously, I think, the travelling part of the IPL is where it opened the gap for Covid to come into the tournament," du Plessis added.

"Very disappointing that another tournament had to be postponed because of it. It was sad in a way. My performances were going well but also the team… Chennai Super Kings was playing some really good cricket. Very disappointing from that part."