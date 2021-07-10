Cricket: SLC and BCCI announce revised schedule for the limited-overs series

The Board of Control for Cricket in India and Sri Lanka Cricket on Saturday declared the amended timetable of India's forthcoming visit through Sri Lanka. The three-match ODI series will presently start from July 18, rather than July 13, trailed by the T20Is.

"The decision to revise the itinerary was taken on the basis of health advisory after the Sri Lankan contingent detected two COVID positive cases. The tour comprising 3 ODIs and as many T20Is will now start from July 18th, 2021," BCCI said in a statement.

The three ODIs will be presently be played on July 18, July 20, and July 23. The T20I series will start from July 25 followed by the following two matches on July 27 and July 29. All matches will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

🚨 NEWS 🚨: BCCI, SLC announce revised dates for upcoming ODI & T20I series. #SLvIND



More Details 👇 — BCCI (@BCCI) July 10, 2021 ×

ALSO READ: Cricket: India tour of Sri-Lanka has been rescheduled, confirms BCCI secretary

“We understand that circumstances are extraordinary, but the BCCI would like to extend its full support to Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) during these tough times for the smooth conduct of the upcoming series. Our medical team is in constant touch with the team of doctors at SLC and together following all safety protocols that will help the series to get underway. We are confident that both nations will put up a spirited show in the days to come and we are in for some exciting cricket,” said BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

Ashley de Silva, the SLC CEO, said: “We are grateful to the BCCI for understanding the situation and agreeing to cooperate with us at this moment of time, as it has done on numerous occasions, during our long-standing relationship.”

Sri Lanka batting coach Grant Flower tested positive for Covid in the Sri Lankan camp on Thursday. Data analyst GT Niroshan was infected too.

There were rumors that Sri Lanka may field another squad, which had been quarantining in Dambula, for the ODI series to begin on time yet another positive case, this time with a cricketer from the substitute squad constrained forced SLC to declare a new schedule.