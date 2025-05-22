RCB rope in New Zealand keeper as Bethell's replacement for IPL 2025 Playoffs

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have roped in New Zealand gloveman Tim Seifert as a temporary replacement for their overseas all-rounder Jacob Bethell for the IPL 2025 playoffs. Representing Karachi Kings in the ongoing PSL 2025, Tim’s arrival in the cash-rich league depends on his team’s performance. However, he will be available to be picked from Saturday (May 24) onwards, per an IPL presser.

While the Kings will play the Eliminator against Lahore Qalandars on Thursday (May 22) night, the PSL final is scheduled three days later on Sunday (May 25) in Lahore. Going by this, the latest Seifert can link up with the RCB squad is on Monday (May 26) in Lucknow, a day before the side’s final league game against LSG at the venue.



Opening alongside former IPL great David Warner, the right-handed batter has scored 226 runs in nine innings, striking at 145.80 with a best of 47.

He, however, has featured in IPL before, for the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (IPL 2021) and Delhi Capitals (two matches in 2022).



Meanwhile, Seifert comes in for Bethell, who will leave the RCB camp due to national commitments. The last game Bethell would be available for selection is against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday (May 23), which moved out from Bengaluru to Lucknow due to adverse weather conditions in that part of the country.



The left-handed batter played two matches in his maiden edition. He replaced Phil Salt in the XI for the home game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), scoring a 33-ball 55. That game, however, was RCB’s last home match this season before BCCI suspended the tournament for security concerns. Although they were supposed to host KKR at M Chinnaswamy last Saturday, rain interruption forced the game to be abandoned.

Who misses out for RCB?



Besides Bethell, RCB is unsure of seamer Josh Hazlewood’s availability for the rest of the tournament. The Aussie quick is in Brisbane at CA's High-Performance Centre, preparing for next month's World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa in London, starting June 11.



Not only this, but RCB would also miss seamer Lungi Ngidi for IPL 2025 playoffs, roping in Zimbabwe quick Blessing Muzarabani as a temporary replacement for the remainder of the season.



Muzarbani is currently playing the official four-day Test against England at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham.