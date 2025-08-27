/Ravichandran Ashwin announces IPL retirement, posts 'my time as an IPL cricketer comes to a close'

Veteran cricketer and Chennai Super Kings star Ravichandran Ashwin has officially called time on his Indian Premier League (IPL) career on Wednesday (Aug 27). The former IPL champion took to his social media handle to announce the decision to quit the IPL. Calling it a new beginning, Ashwin will go down as one of the greatest players to have played in the IPL while representing five different franchises.

Ashwin retires from IPL

“Special day and hence a special beginning. They say every ending will have a new start, my time as an IPL cricketer comes to a close today, but my time as an explorer of the game around various leagues begins today. Would like to thank all the franchisees for all the wonderful memories and relationships over the years and most importantly the @IPL and the @BCCI for what they have given me until now. Look forward to enjoying and making the most of what’s ahead of me,” Ashwin wrote on his X handle.