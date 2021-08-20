Cricket: Old video of James Anderson shredding R Ashwin's photo goes viral - WATCH

James Anderson was seen engaging in a war of words with few Indian cricketers during the second Test at Lord's.

He also renewed his rivalry with Indian captain Virat Kohli on Day 4 of the second Test at Lord's as the duo got into a heated banter. Now, an old video of the veteran pacer is making rounds on the internet.

In the video, Jimmy Anderson could be seen shredding Ravichandran Ashwin's picture.

WATCH:

The video surfaced back in 2019 where England's legendary pacer Anderson was found shredding Ashwin's picture on Twitter.

It happened after Ashwin's 'Mankad' dismissal of Jos Buttler in an Indian Premier League match. Punjab's skipper Ashwin ran out Rajasthan's Jos Buttler, who was at the non-strikers' end, without giving him any warning.

Buttler's dismissal changed the course of the game and Punjab registered a win and earned two crucial points in their first game of IPL 2019.

The incident was legal but it triggered the spirit of game debate across the cricket fraternity.

Especially, Buttler's teammates of the national team reacted strongly after the incident, like England ODI captain Eoin Morgan lashed out at Ashwin. He said that the Indian cricketer has set a "terrible" example for the young generation of cricketers.