Cricket: Not worth picking players who choose IPL's money over national duties, says Shane Warne

Former Australian cricketer Shane Warne has said that cricket boards shouldn't consider players deserving of international matches on the off chance that they pick the lavish Indian Premier League (IPL) over national duty.

He feels that players focusing on the Indian Premier League over international cricket should not be considered for selection by the cricketing boards. This is a long-standing discussion, which has again come to prominence once again.

Shane Warne, who is also the current coach of the Rajasthan Royals, proposed that he isn't against players procuring colossal entireties at the IPL. Shane Warne contended that giving them a free hand will before long see most players choosing money over representing the country.

In a podcast on Road to Ashes, Shane Warne said: "I don't begrudge the players getting the money they have, it's fantastic. If they want to take the money, let them take it. But if you want to play cricket for your country and you choose the IPL, then maybe it's not worth picking those guys then because this is going to happen people are going to rest and miss Test matches and miss representing your country to go and play for money,"

Shane Warne further said that solitary Test cricket furnishes players with the genuine chance to test themselves. He disclosed that the decision to play in the IPL should come at the cost of this chance. He further expounded on the significance of Test match cricket and how players get the chance to test themselves.

"It's pretty hard, you know if, someone says here's 3 million bucks or go over to somewhere and be away from your family for six weeks, it's a very easy decision to take that money. But if you value yourself as a cricketer and want to test yourself against the best, there's only one spot to do it and that's international cricket, especially Test cricket. If you want to choose the money, that's fine, no problem, but you might have to wait for a few Test matches and you might go down a few runs no matter how good you are because there's always someone that can replace you" - Shane Warne added

Shane Warne's perception has come against an inquisitive foundation. Australian players are pulling out of limited-tours visits to stay afresh for the second half of the IPL 2021.