Cricket: New Zealand set to rest their star pacers for WTC Finals

With less than two weeks for the World Test Championship finals, New Zealand are set to rest their top pacers in the second match against England in Edgbaston.

The BlackCaps may rest Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson and Neil Wagner against Root and Co., who all bowled over 40 overs across two innings in the first Test at Lord's. New Zealand's bowling attack is already bolstered with the arrival of Trent Boult.

"They (bowlers) have all scrubbed up pretty well, but it does not necessarily mean they will play in the next match. With an eye on the [WTC] final, we want to make sure the key bowlers who we think will take part in that game are fresh, raring to go and ready for that first ball of the match versus India," said New Zealand coach Gary Stead ahead of the second Test.

The lethal trio (Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson and Neil Wagner) can be replaced by Matt Henry, Doug Bracewell and Jacob Duffy, who are also in the squad.

"We have got a squad of 20 obviously. So, a lot of guys have played Test cricket before. Matt Henry is here, Daryl Mitchell is here, Doug Bracewell, [spinner] Ajaz Patel -- there are guys in and around the squad who have played for us in the past. So, again, we are having those discussions with them about what is best for them given training loads, playing loads and readiness for that match."

Skipper Kane Williamson's availability for the second Test against England is in doubt too due to a niggle in the elbow.