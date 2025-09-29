Google Preferred
Jasprit Bumrah to leave Mumbai Indians? Fans left confused as star bowler to join '3rd Blue Team'

Published: Sep 29, 2025, 23:54 IST | Updated: Sep 30, 2025, 24:03 IST
Jasprit Bumrah's caption left netizens guessing as few predicted him to leave the Mumbai Indians, IPL franchise, where he has served his entire career.

Is India’s star bowler Jasprit Bumrah leaving Mumbai Indians? Well, that’s what his latest Instagram story has suggested. Bumrah, who played a key role in India’s Asia Cup triumph, has left netizens guessing while the team returns to back to homeland. If anything is true and is not a promotional stunt, it could be the biggest trade in IPL history.

What is the Bumrah post?

In an Instagram story posted on Monday (Sep 29), Bumrah’s caption read “Yes, the rumours are true! I am joining my 3rd Blue Team. Revealing tomorrow.”

This caption quickly left netizens guessing, as few predicted he would leave the Mumbai Indians, the IPL franchise where he has served his entire career. In 145 IPL matches for the Mumbai Indians, he has taken 183 wickets and has been retained in every auction window. With the IPL trade window before the mini-auction, Bumrah could be a conflict of interest in case he is made available.

In case he ends up joining another IPL team that dons blue colours, he may well be on his way to Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants, or Rajasthan Royals. However, it is unlikely that he will be leaving the Mumbai Indians as he has a huge fan base.

He has huge fan support, backed by the franchise, and is more of a commercial asset to the team.

More to Follow…

