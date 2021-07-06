Cricket: 'IPL supension ended up being a good thing for me', says T Natarajan

Thangarasu Natarajan is focusing on a return on schedule for the resumption of the IPL, which is set to restart in mid-September in the United Arab Emirates, after going through knee surgery. The 30-year-old from at present at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for recovery and will miss the fifth version of the Tamil Nadu Premier League, scheduled to be held from July 19 to August 15 in Chennai.

Addressing the Indian Express: “I am progressing well after the surgery. I have started training slowly. I will start bowling at full tilt in the nets by the end of this month. My focus right now is on recovering fully and returning by the time the IPL restarts.”

T. Natarajan played only two matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL this season before he chose to go through knee surgery. It is perceived that he injured his during the visit through Australia – where he made his debut in all three formats.

The suspension of the IPL halfway through the season ended up being a blessing for T. Natarajan as he would now be able to utilize the rest of the tournament ahead of the T20 World Cup.

“The fact that the IPL got suspended when it did has turned out to be a good thing in the end. None of it was in my hands of course."

T. Natarajan would have undeniably preferred to be on the limited-overs outing to Sri Lanka this month and fortify his credentials after a great tour Down Under.

“I am not thinking about the T20 World Cup right now. I am thinking more about my recovery. If I do well in the IPL, the chance to be selected for the T20 World Cup will come on its own. That is my belief. But for that, my recovery needs to be spot on,” he added.