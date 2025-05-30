IPL 2025: What happens if GT vs MI Eliminator clash gets washed out, is there a reserve day? - Check all details

The Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) had a dramatic evening on Thursday (May 29) as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) booked their place in the fourth final in a one-sided contest. While the weather was kind to RCB, that may not be the case on Friday ahead of the Eliminator clash between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans. So what happens to the GT vs MI Eliminator clash if the match gets washed out?

Who will advance to Qualifier 2?

As things stand, the weather in Chandigarh has changed overnight with rain playing a crucial role. While there was no rain during Qualifier 1 on Thursday, the overnight showers could play a role. If the theme remains the same and it rains during the Eliminator clash, then overs could be trimmed to get at least a five-over per side match.

For a five-over per side match, the cut-off time is 11:56 PM meaning a game could take place. However, if no ball is bowled the match will abandoned.

Is there a reserve day for the Eliminator clash?

No, there is no reserve day for the Eliminator clash between Mumbai and Gujarat. The reserve day is only in place for the IPL final which takes place on June 3.

Who will advance to Q2 if Eliminator is washed out?

In case the Eliminator clash is called off, Gujarat Titans will advance to the Qualifier 2 as they finished above Mumbai in the IPL league stage standings. While the head-to-head clash won’t be part of the equation, Gujarat beat Mumbai on both occasions.

If this is the case, Gujarat will face Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2 as the latter lost to RCB on Thursday in Qualifier 1. RCB beat PBKs by eight wickets and booked their place in the summit clash for the fourth time and now stand a step closer to the maiden IPL title.