Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans (GT) became the first team to resume training on Sunday evening (May 11) at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad since India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire. Per the latest report, the IPL 2025 table toppers hit the ground running hours after reports of BCCI asking teams to assemble all players by Tuesday made headlines. The GT side returning to the cricket field hinted at the resumption of IPL 2025.

As things stand, GT sits at the top of the points table with 16 points from 11 contested matches thus far, needing just one win in three games to qualify for the playoffs. Per a Times of India (TOI) report, a GT official said, “The boys looked sharp, and we are ready to go.”

The official also informed that barring two overseas players, Jos Buttler and Gerald Coetzee, everyone stuck around.

"Our entire squad stuck around. Only Jos and Gerald, but they will come back as required," the official continued.

Meanwhile, the BCCI suspended IPL 2025 on Friday (May 9) over security concerns following cross-border escalation between India and Pakistan.

Almost two weeks after the Pahalgam terror attack, where Pakistan-based terrorists killed 26 innocent lives in broad daylight, all tourists from India and abroad, the Indian Armed Forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor’. India’s response included launching a series of precise strikes on nine selected targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (Pok), neutralising several terror camps and launchpads in the wee hours on Wednesday (May 7).

Just when it all began, the PBKS-DC game in Dharamsala came to an unexpected halt, and although the official word was that the game stopped due to ‘significant technical failure’, the BCCI officials later confirmed the reason behind pausing the match midway, which was on precautionary grounds.

IPL suspended

The BCCI then suspended IPL 2025 for a week, urging all players, including the foreign contingent, to disperse before things began to turn ugly. However, it didn’t, all thanks to an 'agreed understanding' between both countries.

The Indian board responded quickly to this news, urging all teams to call back their overseas players by Tuesday so that they can resume the remainder of the season by next Friday (May 16).

Meanwhile, the BCCI is working on the revised schedule, which would include more doubleheaders, and the final is pushed further to May 30 or June 1. The Indian Cricket Board is also set to zero in on three venues for staging the pending season, including Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai.