In a massive boost to Cricket South Africa and Gujarat Titans (in the IPL), seamer Kagiso Rabada can resume bowling after serving a doping suspension.

The right-arm quick served a one-month ban, commuted from three months, for drug use during the third season of SA20 early this year. The pacer was notified of the offence (recreational drug use) a few months later, in April, while he was playing in the IPL, forcing him to leave the tournament midway and fly to South Africa for a treatment program, which he completed successfully.

Per a statement from the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (SAIDS), Rabada failed a drug test following the January 21 SA20 game between MI Cape Town and Durban Super Giants. He tested positive for a "Substance of Abuse", for which he was informed of the result on April 1, facing provisional suspension after that.

"Mr Rabada tested positive for a Substance of Abuse and was subsequently notified of the allegation of his doping offence on 1 April 2025. A provisional suspension was imposed, and Mr. Rabada returned immediately to South Africa from India," the release stated.

Although there was no mention of the specific drug, Article 4.2.3 of the SAIDS Code lists cocaine, heroin, MDMA/ecstasy, and THC among the substances of abuse.

The statement further referenced Article 10.2.4.1 of the SAIDS Code, which reads,

"If the athlete can establish that any ingestion or use occurred out-of-competition and was unrelated to sports performance, then the period of ineligibility shall be three (3) months. This may be reduced to one (1) month if the athlete satisfactorily completes a substance abuse treatment program approved by SAIDS."

Now that Rabada completed the required treatment program that included two sessions, his provisional suspension was lifted, making him eligible to resume bowling across all cricket.

"The player accepted responsibility for the doping offence and honoured his provisional suspension," the release read.

"As per the South African Anti-Doping Rules specifically pertaining to Substances of Abuse, the player was offered an opportunity to complete a substance abuse treatment program. After Mr. Rabada satisfactorily completed two sessions of his treatment program, his provisional suspension ended. The player has effectively served a one-month period of ineligibility and may now resume participation in sport,” it continued.

Rabada available for GT's next IPL 2025 match

Meanwhile, his IPL franchise Gujarat Titans confirmed that Rabada will be available for selection for the side’s next league game against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday (May 6) in IPL 2025.

On the points table, both teams have collected 14 points thus far, but unlike MI, who has played 11 matches, GT has one extra game in hand.