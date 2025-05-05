Team India reigned supreme in the white-ball formats - ODIs and T20Is, in the latest ICC annual rankings released on Monday (May 5). While the Men in Blue bagged the top in the limited-overs formats, they stood fourth in the Test rankings. On the other hand, Pakistan suffered a massive hit to its rankings across formats, sitting in the bottom three and four in Tests and T20Is, respectively.

It has come amid rising cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan over the recent Pahalgam terror attack in India’s Kashmir, wherein Pakistan-based terrorists killed 26 innocent lives in broad daylight, all tourists from India and abroad, in the deadliest attack on Indian soil since the 2019 Pulwama bombing.

Meanwhile, fresh from the ICC Champions Trophy triumph in Dubai in February-March, India stood tall in the ODI rankings, boosting their ratings from 122 to 124; New Zealand, the tournament’s runners-up, climbed to the second spot, surpassing Australia, who are now third on the list.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka’s dominant run in ODIs at home since last May, a window that carries the full weightage in this ICC annual rankings, saw them climb to the fourth spot, pushing Pakistan to the fifth and South Africa below it. The former world champions England slipped to the eighth position in the ODI rankings, while Afghanistan, the rising white-ball unit for the past two years, climbed to the seventh. West Indies, however, is ninth on the list, and Bangladesh is below them at an embarrassing 10th.

India top on T20I rankings; bag fourth spot in Tests

In the T20I rankings, India stand tall, sitting at the top with 271 rating points, nine more than second-placed Australia. Besides the top two, England, New Zealand and the former two-time world champions West Indies complete the top five; while South Africa is sixth, Sri Lanka gained ratings to fill the seventh spot. Pakistan, however, is eighth on the list, with Bangladesh and Afghanistan occupying the ninth and 10th spots, respectively.

In the Test rankings, India is below the top three. In the past season, they lost two back-to-back series, first against New Zealand at home and then to Australia Down Under, conceding the chance to make it to their third straight WTC Final.

Australia’s dominant run in the whites sees them bag the top position in Test rankings, with 126 rating points. England follow them next with 113 to their name, while Australia’s opponent in the WTC Final 2025, South Africa, is third on the list with 111 ratings, six more than fourth-placed India.

New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and West Indies are the following teams in order, while Bangladesh and Ireland bagged the last two spots in the top-ten rankings.