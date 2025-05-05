The BCCI selectors will announce Team India’s Test squad for the away England tour in the second week of May. The latest reports suggest they have zeroed in on a new Test vice-captain for the marquee five-match series starting June 20 in Leeds. Although Rohit Sharma is said to continue as the Test captain, at least for this tour, the selectors have decided to replace Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit's deputy in Australia, with star batter Shubman Gill.

After the Rohit-Bumrah pair failed to lead India to glory for the record third time Down Under, losing the away BGT (1-3) for the first time in a decade, the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee contemplates changing this pair for the next series. Although the selectors have their reasons concerning Rohit and Bumrah, respectively, picking Gill as Rohit’s potential replacement makes more sense.

Gill is Team India’s vice-captain in white-ball cricket.

Meanwhile, Rohit’s last away tour was a forgettable one for him and the team, wherein he returned with just 31 runs in five innings against Australia. He also missed two Tests – the first and the last, both for different reasons, with Bumrah leading India in his absence; and although Bumrah did guide India home in the series opener in Perth and was the best bowler across both camps throughout, a back injury in the fifth and final Test at the SCG forced the management to switch captaincy mid-way into the Test.

Considering Bumrah’s injury history, the selectors cannot risk his career by making him play all matches should they name him Rohit’s replacement, and while the current Indian captain’s form is the mightiest worry for all, the selectors are trying to work on what is best for Indian cricket with an eye on the next WTC cycle.

"A new WTC cycle is starting. Future and continuity have to be kept in mind as far as the team is concerned. Even coach Gautam Gambhir would want a set of players he is likely to work with for an extended period. There can't be any stop-gap solutions for such an important series. The last two Test series haven't been ideal for the team, and the England series is very crucial," a source close to the information said to the Times of India (TOI).

Face of Indian Cricket

Gill has earned his name and reputation as a white-ball player for his exploits in the ODIs and T20Is but hasn’t been able to deliver the same punch in Tests, where he is currently batting outside of his natural position (as an opener) at number three.

The report also claims that not only the BCCI is looking at him from a cricketing talent and a leadership perspective, but also as someone who can become the face of Indian cricket for the next decade. Though brands and sponsors chasing him are signs of things to come, what convinces the selectors about his leadership is his role as Gujarat Titans captain in the ongoing IPL 2025.

Meanwhile, it’s only a matter of time before Gill elevates in his leadership role, but could the moment come in England itself? The chances are higher.