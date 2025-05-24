IPL 2025: Phil Salt reflects on RCB's mentality after SRH defeat, says 'no one likes to lose'

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Phil Salt opened up on the team’s mentality after the side lost to SunRisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) on Friday (May 23). RCB, having already clinched IPL 2025 Playoffs spot have now seen their aspirations of a Qualifier 1 spot dented. However, Salt insists their defeat has done no harm and would rather prefer to lose in the league phase than the Playoffs.

Salt opens up on RCB defeat

"I mean that's one way of looking at it. The other way of looking at it is, you don't mind having this game not in the playoffs," said Salt at the post-match press conference.

"You can take it as a disappointment or you can take it for what it is. We've qualified but we've lost the game. No one likes to lose games of cricket. I'm hating the fact that we lost, as will everybody else in an RCB shirt, but we'd rather have this now than in an eliminator."

Chasing a massive 232 runs to win the contest in Lucknow, RCB were bowled out for 189, paving the way for SRH to win by 42 runs. The defeat for RCB means they will need favours from other sides to reach Qualifier 1, which gives them two shots to reach the IPL 2025 final.

Now with 17 points from 13 matches, RCB will need to win their final match against LSG to stand with a chance of Qualifier 1 spot. Anything less than a win will see them miss out on the Q1 spot, meaning they will have to compete in the Eliminator. Also, if RCB beat LSG on Monday and PBKS lose their remaining matches against Delhi and Mumbai respectively, then the South Indian side will be in line for a Q1 spot.