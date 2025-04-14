Shivam Dube (43 not out off 37 balls) along with MS Dhoni (26 not out off 11 balls) helped Chennai Super Kings beat Lucknow Super Giants in the ongoing Indian Premier League clash on Monday (April 14). This was CSK's first win in their last six matches.

Chasing down the target of 167, CSK opened the innings with Shaik Rasheed and Rachin Ravindra. Rachin contributed with 37 off 22 balls, while Rasheed made 27 off 19 balls. Shivam, who brough in as Impact Player made sure that CSK crosses the finshing line. For Lucknow Super Giants, Ravi Bishnoi was the pick of the bowlers as he took 2/18 from his three overs.

Earlier in the innings, Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant smashed a fine half-century as LSG posted a total of 166/7 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL clash at Ekana Stadium here on Monday (April 14). Pant made 63 in 49 balls. His innings was laced with four boundaries and as many sixes.

After being put to bat first by CSK, LSG was off to a poor start. Khaleel Ahmed continued his first-over heroics in the season, getting opener Aiden Markram for just six in six balls at the conclusion of the first over, thanks to a fine diving catch from Rahul Tripathi.

CSK put another roadblock on LSG's path as Anshul Kambhoj got the big wicket of an in-form Nicholas Pooran for just eight in nine balls. LSG were 23/2 after four overs. Mitchell Marsh and skipper Rishabh Pant rebuild the innings, with both taking to the attack against pacers. At the end of six overs, LSG was 42/2 in six overs, with Mitchell (22*) and Rishabh (6*) unbeaten.

Pant hitting sixes in some style

LSG reached the 50-run mark in 6.3 overs, thanks to a reverse scoop by Pant that went for a six. The 50-run stand between the duo ended with Ravindra Jadeja getting Marsh clean bowled for 30 in 25 balls, with two fours and two sixes. LSG was 73/3 in 9.3 overs. At the end of 10 overs, LSG was 78/3, with Ayush Badoni (5*) joining Pant (28*).

Pant eased off some pressure, hitting Matheesha Pathirana for two sixes, completing his first IPL 2025 fifty in 42 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes. The 18th over by Pathirana brought 18 runs for LSG. LSG ended at 166/7 in their 20 overs, with Pathirana getting Shardul Thakur (6) on the final ball.