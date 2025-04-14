In a major boost, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) express pacer Mayank Yadav is expected to join the team on Tuesday (Apr 15) and should be available for the match on Saturday (Apr 19). LSG, who have been pretty good this season with four wins in six games, face Rajasthan Royals on April 19 in Jaipur.

The pacer, who has been recovering since October 2024 at BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE), will add boost to a LSG bowling squad firing nicely on 80 percent cylinders.

Yadav, who became an overnight sensation during last IPL for his pace, made his India debut against Bangladesh in T20Is last year where he injured his back. Since then he's recovering from primarily a back injury and seems good to go now as reported by ESPNCricinfo.

The pacer would have played earlier in the series if he had not hurt his toe around a couple of weeks ago. About 10 days before the match against CSK, LSG coach Justin Langer had informed that Mayank is bowling at 90-95 percent and would be available soon.

LSG had started their season without Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan and Akash Deep apart from Mayank Yadav - the core of their bowling line-up. The Rishabh Pant-led side, however, still did well to win four out of six games.

For LSG, Shardul Thakur has been impressive as a replacement for Mohsin for the IPL 2025 after an injury ended the latter's season. Avesh and Akash have played five and three games, respectively since their comeback and played their role.

The find of the season for LSG has been spinner Digvesh Rathi, who has been very effective with his Sunil Narine-like action, along with his infamous notebook celebration after taking a wicket.

Mayank's return will definitely add more venom to LSG's attack but his fitness will surely be something to look out for.