Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel was fined INR 12 lakh ($14,000 approx) for his team's slow over rate during their IPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians at Arun Jaitley stadium on Sunday (Apr 13). This was DC’s first offence for slow over rate this season and as per the IPL's code of conduct, the captain faces a fine for this. Earlier, there were match suspensions for slow over rates but after their removal, fines and in-game field restrictions are the only penalties for such offences.

While chasing 206, DC were solid stage with 113/1 after 10 overs. With 93 runs needed from the last 10 overs and nine wickets in hand, they seemed to have control of the chase. But things started to fall apart for DC after they lost wickets one after another.

The middle order failed to step up, and things got worse when they suffered a hat-trick of run-outs in the 19th over. Despite the efforts of their lower-order batters, they ended up falling short by 12 runs, which was a tough pill to swallow. It was their first defeat in IPL 2025 that displaced them from the top position in points table.

Axar Patel was clearly disappointed after the loss. “We had the game,” he said. “I think we had soft dismissals from the middle order, some bad shots. We lost by 12 runs with an over to go, so we could have still won it. It can't happen that your lower-order batters will always save you in chases. There are some odd days where you play wrong shots, so I don’t think there is any point in thinking too much about it.”

Despite the loss, Axar’s comments show his belief that cricket is a game of small margins. He acknowledged that it wasn’t just the poor shots but also the run-outs that cost them the match. While DC would be disappointed, this defeat can serve as a lesson on the importance of maintaining focus and making smarter decisions in crunch situations. It’s a setback, but with a bit of reflection and improvement, DC will hope to bounce back stronger in their next match against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday (Apr 16).