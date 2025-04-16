In a significant development, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) warned all the IPL stakeholders about a businessman from Hyderabad who has been trying to coerce individuals into committing potentially illegal acts.

Advertisment

The BCCI has warned cricketers, coaches, support staff and commentators about potential approaches from the businessman. According to a report by Cricbuzz, the Anti-Corruption Security Unit (ACSU) believes that the businessman has links to bookies. The individual has been reportedly trying to befriend people in the recent past and trying to establish connections with people involved in the competition.

"One of the methods reportedly employed by him involves approaching family members of franchise owners, players, coaches, support staff, and even commentators," the report said.

Also Read: Commonwealth Games 2030: India bids to host centenary edition. Here’s who they’re up against!

Advertisment

The ACSU has spotted the particular individual with a dodgy past near multiple team hotels, with him meeting the players and their family members raising concerns. As the report claims, the businessman generally masquerades as a fan and offers expensive gifts, including jewellery, and luxury stays to the participants and their relatives.

'No smoke without fire'

Thus, the ACSU has found his presence near the team hotels alarming, cautioning the players and the IPL 2025 team owners to distant themselves from him.

Advertisment

The BCCI has also asked the participants to come forward and report if the businessman indulges in suspicious interactions with the players. “There’s no smoke without fire,” a senior BCCI official said. “Some incidents have already surfaced, and while we’re investigating, prevention remains our top priority. We owe it to the fans and to the game.”