Chennai Super Kings beat Lucknow Super Giants by five-wickets in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 and in turn registered their first win in their last six matches on Monday (April 14). Shivam Dube (43 not out of 37 balls) and MS Dhoni (26 not out of 11 balls) helped the team end the losing streak.

During the game, most of the cameras were focused on MS Dhoni when he arrived at the crease. CSK has been struggling to keep up with other teams, and Dhoni proved that he still possesses the ability to lead them. The CSK captain made 26 runs in 11 balls and along with Shivam Dube, CSK scaled down the target rather comfortably.

Interestingly, during the prize ceremony, MS Dhoni was awarded the Player of the Match. While Dhoni, fondly knows as 'Thala' (leader) may not have agreed with the decision by the organisers, this resulted in Dhoni scripting yet another IPL record.

CSK breaks losing streak

His POTM award meant that he became the oldest player in the history of the cash-rich league to receive the prize, at an age fof 43 years and 280 days. In doing so, the former India captain broke a 11-year-old record and he eclipsed Pravin Tambe's record, which stood at an age of 42 years and 208 days.

Coming to the match, chasing down the target of 167, CSK opened the innings with Shaik Rasheed and Rachin Ravindra. Rachin contributed with 37 off 22 balls, while Rasheed made 27 off 19 balls. Shivam, who brough in as Impact Player made sure that CSK crosses the finshing line. For Lucknow Super Giants, Ravi Bishnoi was the pick of the bowlers as he took 2/18 from his three overs.

Earlier in the innings, Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant smashed a fine half-century as LSG posted a total of 166/7 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL clash at Ekana Stadium here on Monday (April 14). Pant made 63 in 49 balls. His innings was laced with four boundaries and as many sixes.