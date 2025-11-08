/IND vs SA: Setback for India ahead of South Africa series opener? Rishabh Pant retire hurts in unofficial Test

The Indian cricket team could be handed a huge setback in their preparations for the upcoming South Africa Test series as star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant could face a risk of injury. Playing in the second unofficial Test against South Africa A, Pant decided to retire hurt, having been struck three times on his body. While nothing has been confirmed, Pant’s decision to retire hurt has sent a mini shock to the team management as less than a week remains for the start of the opening Test at the Eden Gardens.

Pant retire hurts in unofficial Test

While nothing has been made official, Pant is reported to have taken a precautionary step to avoid injury in the second unofficial Test against the Proteas as he intends to be fit for the first Test in Kolkata starting on Nov 14. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter has been out of international action since the Manchester Test in July. He injured his foot during the England series and was out of action and only returned for the South Africa series.

During the first session of the third day, Pant was struck three times - on his body and helmet - by fast bowler Tshepo Moreki, forcing him to retire hurt on 17 off 22 balls in the 34th over of India A's second innings. He had initially come out to bat at his favourite number five position early for India A.

However, it is thought that Pant will be available for the series against South Africa, where he will also be the vice-captain of the side. Pant’s availability will be a huge boost for the national side as he provides the necessary batting balance. His inclusion in the side means, Dhruv Jurel will drop to the bench while N Jagadeesan will miss out altogether from the squad.

India’s Test squad: Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (WK) (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep.