/IND vs SA, Test series: Rishabh Pant set for red-ball return in South Africa series; N Jagadeesan to miss out

India’s Rishabh Pant is all set to make his return to the national side as he gears up for the all-important series against South Africa. Pant, who missed the West Indies home series due to a foot injury, will be available for the series against South Africa, which starts on Nov 14 at Eden Gardens. Pant’s inclusion in the team will mean Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper-batter N Jagadeesan will drop out of the squad, while Dhruv Jurel will continue to deputy to Pant in the national team set-up.

Pant set for return

Having played a match-winning 90-run knock in the red-ball unofficial contest against South Africa A last week, Pant’s fitness was not a huge deal. He was passed fit by the team doctors and management, who kept a close eye on the player. Pant had to leave the Manchester Test against England in between in July when a ball struck his foot.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ | From Steve Smith to Joe Root, 5 active batters with most runs in Ashes

As a consequence, the southpaw had to miss the fifth and final Test at the Oval, where India would win in the opening session of Day 5. The win also saw India end the series 2-2 and share the spoils. For Pant, his injury meant he was not considered for the West Indies nor the Australia series, while he missed the Asia Cup 2025 altogether. Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma instead travelled for the Asia Cup.

ALSO READ | From Leonard Hutton to Don Bradman, 5 batters with highest individual score in Ashes

Pant’s return will be a welcome addition to the Indian side as they will look to put a stern challenge against the Proteas in the two-match series. India will play against the defending World Test Championship (WTC) winners first at Eden Gardens in Kolkata and then at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

The Test series will be followed by an ODI series, which starts on Nov 30 as the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are set to play their first home ODI series in over a year.