/From KL Rahul to Rishabh Pant, 5 Indian batters with most Test runs in 2025

From KL Rahul to Rishabh Pant here is a list of five Indian batters with most Test runs in 2025. The list also features the likes of KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant.
Shubman Gill has been India’s standout performer in Test cricket in 2025, scoring 837 runs in just 13 innings and cementing his place as a cornerstone of the batting lineup. The elegant right-hander has shown remarkable consistency and temperament, producing big scores against quality bowling attacks both at home and overseas.
KL Rahul has enjoyed a superb run in Test cricket in 2025, scoring 687 runs in 14 innings and reestablishing himself as one of India’s most reliable batters in the longest format. Batting with renewed confidence and composure, Rahul has delivered several crucial knocks that anchored India’s innings in challenging conditions.
Ravindra Jadeja has been outstanding with the bat in Test cricket in 2025, scoring 659 runs in 13 innings and proving his immense value as a dependable all-rounder. Batting primarily in the middle order, Jadeja has consistently delivered under pressure, often rescuing India from tricky situations with his calm temperament and smart shot selection.
Rishabh Pant has been in sublime form in Test cricket in 2025, scoring 580 runs in just 9 innings and reaffirming his status as one of India’s most explosive and impactful batters. Returning to red-ball cricket with renewed focus and determination, Pant has produced several game-changing knocks that have turned matches in India’s favor.
