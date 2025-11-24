/IND vs SA, ODI series: Here's all you need to know, including live streaming, schedule, squads and key details

India and South Africa are all set to lock horns in a three-match ODI series as they face one another after the Test series. The series will feature only three ODIs but will see the return of blockbuster names, including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and others. The Indian team will be eager to get back on track after a poor Test, with KL Rahul set to lead in the absence of Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer. Ahead of the key series, here is all you need to know, including match timings, squads, live streaming and other important details.

When will the India vs South Africa ODI series begin?

The India vs South Africa ODI series will begin on Sunday (Nov 30) with the ODI series followed by T20Is.

When will the South Africa tour of India white-ball series commence?

All ODI matches in the India vs South Africa will start with a standard kick-off of 1:30 PM IST while the toss will take place at 1:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast India vs South Africa matches in India?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to matches played in India and will broadcast the South Africa series.

How to watch the live streaming of India vs South Africa matches in India?

JioHotstar app will livestream the India vs South Africa matches in India.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (C) (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Rubin Hermann, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Prenelan Subrayen.

Schedule for India vs South Africa ODI Series

1st ODI – Sunday, November 30, Ranchi

2nd ODI – Wednesday, December 3, Raipur

3rd ODI – Saturday, December 6, Visakhapatnam