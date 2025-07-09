/IND vs ENG, Lord's Test: Jofra Archer returns to red ball format after 4 years as England announce Playing XI

Ben Stokes' England announced their Playing XI for the third Test match in Lord’s as fit-again Jofra Archer returns to the red-ball format for the first since 2021. In an announcement made on Wednesday (July 9) on the eve of the Lord’s Test, England have opted not to use Gus Atkinson who was added to the squad while Josh Tongue has been dropped in favour of Archer. He remains the only change from the England Playing XI that lost to India in Edgbaston on Sunday.

England announce Playing XI for Lord’s Test

"Sussex fast bowler Jofra Archer replaces Josh Tongue for the third game of the five-Test series, starting on Thursday, July 10. The 30-year-old right-arm quick returns to the England Test team for the first time since February 2021 and will make his 14th cap," read the statement from ECB read.

It will be the first red-ball contest for Archer since February 2021 having faced a prolonged period out with a back injury. He recently returned to the white-ball set-up and was included in the Test squad for the India tour while representing in the County Championship for Sussex.

Despite heavy criticism, openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett have kept their place in the Playing XI with no change in the middle order. England have lost two of the last three head-to-head contests against India at Lord’s including a final day collapse in August 2021.

The hosts will head into the key contest on the back of a defeat at Edgbaston as they lost by a massive 336-run margin. The victory was India’s first at Edgbaston in eight attempts, having lost six and drawn once.

England Playing XI for Lord's Test

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (C), Jamie Smith (WK), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer and Shoaib Bashir.