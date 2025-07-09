/India vs England 2025 Test series: Batters with most runs featuring Shubman Gill

India vs England 2025 Test series: Here is a list of five batters with the most runs in the ongoing series which also features Shubman Gill, Jamie Smith, Rishabh Pant and Harry Brook.
The Indian batter has enjoyed a solid start to his captaincy career having scored 585 runs until the Edgbaston Test. He scored a career-high 269 in the second Test while breaking multiple records on his way.
England batter Jamie Smith has also enjoyed a solid series having scored 356 runs until the Edgbaston Test. Smith scored an unbeaten 184 in the second Test but could not help his side avoid defeat in the second Test, the hosts first against India at Edgbaston.
Scoring twin hundreds at Headingley set the tone for Rishabh Pant in the five-match Test series having amassed 134 and 118 respectively. The twin tons also saw Pant become just the second wicketkeeper-batter to achieve the rare feat.
England vice-captain Harry Brook has also enjoyed sublime form in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Until the Edgbaston Test, he has scored 280 runs in four innings including a 158-run knock in the first innings of the second match.
KL Rahul has also scored 236 runs in the series so far, once again enjoying the English tour. With knocks of 42, 137 and 55 in the series he remains one of the most consistent batters in the series for the visitors.